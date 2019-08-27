Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Update

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 334,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

THR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director John U. Clarke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $74,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,606 shares of company stock valued at $165,530 and sold 14,527 shares valued at $355,795. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,933,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,005,000 after purchasing an additional 676,258 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,792,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,567 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:THR traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 217,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $677.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

