The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 219,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,127,758 shares.The stock last traded at $41.42 and had previously closed at $39.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDCO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts expect that The Medicines Company will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other The Medicines news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,290,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,869,000 after acquiring an additional 685,762 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter valued at $24,399,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 534,837 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,700,000 after acquiring an additional 520,728 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,438,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,297,000 after acquiring an additional 460,064 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

