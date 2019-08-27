Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.94

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $14.76. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 425 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 6,475.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 9,631.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares during the period.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

