Tether (USDT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.06 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinTiger, BitForex and Gate.io. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and $16.06 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00251673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.01325805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019653 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,095,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,055,445,372 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, B2BX, BitMart, LBank, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, BtcTurk, Kraken, DragonEX, Cobinhood, CoinBene, OOOBTC, EXX, DigiFinex, BTC-Alpha, QBTC, BigONE, UEX, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, FCoin, MBAex, TDAX, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, BitForex, Bitfinex, Iquant, CoinTiger, Liqui, IDAX, Exmo, HitBTC, C2CX, Instant Bitex, Binance, TOPBTC, Bibox, IDCM, Gate.io, Kryptono, Poloniex, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Coinut, Kucoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.