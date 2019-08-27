Tennant to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tennant to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NYSE:TNC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. Tennant has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $299.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNC. ValuEngine cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $941,905.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,321,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard H. Zay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,568.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,174 shares of company stock worth $3,198,477. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

