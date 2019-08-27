Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L Purchases 81,368 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 81,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $1,684,317.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 173,235 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $3,653,526.15.

On Thursday, August 15th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 613,781 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $12,349,273.72.

On Friday, July 26th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 27,424 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $575,629.76.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 200,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $3,872,000.00.

THC traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 1,491,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,774. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $34.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 101.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

