Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Shares Down 0.5%

Ten Entertainment Group PLC (LON:TEG)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 244.70 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 244.70 ($3.20), 3,809 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.21).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

