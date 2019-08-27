Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30, 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tel-Instrument Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIKK)

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

