Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Technical Communications stock remained flat at $$2.60 during trading on Tuesday. 1,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,373. Technical Communications has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

