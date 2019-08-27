Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 877 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $234,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $187,387,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

Shares of AMZN traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $1,769.76. 608,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,881.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,821.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,570 shares of company stock valued at $29,499,221. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

