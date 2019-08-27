SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.98

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $10.10. SWIRE PAC LTD/S shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 54,353 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

