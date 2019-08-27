Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,292 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,840 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 435.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,454,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,261. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,435,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,040 shares of company stock valued at $37,121,747. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

