Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Receives C$2.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.95 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

TSE:SGY traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.06. 285,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,992. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.04 and a 52-week high of C$2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.09. The company has a market cap of $336.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.01%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

