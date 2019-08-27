Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 896 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $13,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Jeanna Steele sold 9,407 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $172,336.24.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. 1,162,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,569. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.66. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 132.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sunrun by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $1,903,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.