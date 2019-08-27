Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,465 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 417,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717,160 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 354,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,658,713. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.61.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

