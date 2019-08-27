Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Hits $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $360,650.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00248461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.01267180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00094404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, Binance, Coinone, HitBTC, Ethfinex, DragonEX, BitForex, Radar Relay, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

