Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO David William Sides sold 51,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $90,438.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 2,084.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

NASDAQ STRM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.