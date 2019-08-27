Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 494 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.0% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

CRUS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. 7,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $243,586.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,085,630.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

