Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 537.7% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.68. 24,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.12 and a 200 day moving average of $219.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $260.04.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.62, for a total value of $439,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,825.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.81, for a total transaction of $525,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,173 shares of company stock valued at $34,132,163 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

