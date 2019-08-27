Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $689,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

DCI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 1,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

