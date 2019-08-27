Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,526 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 799,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 120,422 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

