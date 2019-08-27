Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 377.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $336.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

