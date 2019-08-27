Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000.

NASDAQ CTVA traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. 70,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,810. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

