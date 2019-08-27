Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $473,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,973,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,205,000 after acquiring an additional 524,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.11. The stock had a trading volume of 165,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average is $169.78. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

