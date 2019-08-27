Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $521,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 188,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.80. 4,551,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

