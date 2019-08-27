Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 279,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

