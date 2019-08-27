Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,667 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,230,000 after purchasing an additional 396,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.46. 1,358,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $121.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.