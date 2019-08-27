Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,200 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $108,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,101.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,092 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $103,860.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,735 shares of company stock worth $1,623,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Stepan by 51.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.98. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,370. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $101.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

