Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.0710 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $103.99 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, C2CX, CoinEgg and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00251673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.01325805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019653 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,283,157,145 coins and its circulating supply is 19,638,408,109 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Liquid, CryptoMarket, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Kryptono, ABCC, OKEx, Koinex, C2CX, Ovis, Koineks, Exrates, Kraken, Bitfinex, RippleFox, Gate.io, BCEX, Kuna, Exmo, Binance, Bittrex, Stronghold, Kucoin, CEX.IO, Sistemkoin, Stellarport, GOPAX, Indodax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

