StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised StealthGas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

StealthGas stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.39.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon purchased 95,627 shares of StealthGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $327,044.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp purchased 50,000 shares of StealthGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in StealthGas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in StealthGas by 18.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 460,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 7.9% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

