Stealth (XST) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $3,584.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004011 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001926 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00065292 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 33,038,123 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

