Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,183 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.23. 3,456,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,675. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

