Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the July 15th total of 171,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

NYSE:SXI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 138,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,796. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Standex Int’l has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.10). Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 36.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 755.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex Int’l during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Standex Int’l by 136.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.