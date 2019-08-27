SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in SPX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 521,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. 1,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. SPX had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $372.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.