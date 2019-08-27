Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Update

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 612,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,348. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 552.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 898,304 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 70.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 555,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spok by 1,121.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spok by 406.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Spok by 129.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 116,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.