Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXLG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXLG stock remained flat at $$56.71 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,191. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49.

