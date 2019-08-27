Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 640,120 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,519,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,849,000 after buying an additional 581,108 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,673,000 after buying an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,427,000 after buying an additional 342,405 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $183.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.67 and a 200-day moving average of $191.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

