SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises about 1.6% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,418. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

