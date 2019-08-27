SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $287.38. 53,212,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,712,383. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.35 and its 200-day moving average is $287.38.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

