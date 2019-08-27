SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,126,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,991 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $188,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 174,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.88. 31,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,396. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

