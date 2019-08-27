SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of JNK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.68. 103,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.76 and a 52 week high of $109.62.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

