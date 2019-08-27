Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.64

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 285110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $920.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Way purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,301.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 395,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,063 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 536,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 83,776 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 223.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 133,871 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 110.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

