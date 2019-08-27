Southside Capital LLC Takes $3.61 Million Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,551,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,381,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Mcmahon, Jr. sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $33,765.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 1,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $239.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.