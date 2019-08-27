Southside Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,133,000. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 3.5% of Southside Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 348.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 143.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 66.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie bought 4,166 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.26 per share, for a total transaction of $234,379.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,317. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $96.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

