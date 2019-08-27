Southside Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Southside Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Riverview Financial worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIVE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. Riverview Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Riverview Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

