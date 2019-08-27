Southside Capital LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Southside Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop comprises about 2.4% of Southside Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Southside Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Walker & Dunlop worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 222.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 302,144 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $2,742,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 43,353 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $5,075,342.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,283,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of WD traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,210. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.