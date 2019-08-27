Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,072 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 493,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

SONA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $344.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $17.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

