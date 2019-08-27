Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.52

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 5500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

SHLE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Source Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Source Energy Services from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cormark cut their price target on Source Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. GMP Securities cut their price target on Source Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Source Energy Services to C$0.60 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.02.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

