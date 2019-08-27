Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,585,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,232,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,262,000 after acquiring an additional 679,707 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 167.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 84,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 86.35%.

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.84.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

