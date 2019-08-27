Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.94. 44,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $71.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $532,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

